Smoke smell permeates Philadelphia region after wildfire breaks out in Shamong, New Jersey

That smoke smell is not a Father's Day barbecue you're missing. The smoke, haze and ash permeating the Philadelphia region on Saturday morning is due to a wildfire burning in New Jersey's Wharton State Forest.

Reports of a smoky smell were coming across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Friday night, and in many cases local fire departments were called out to investigate and make sure nothing was burning locally.

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania firefighters were among those called out.

"It is believed that this is being caused by the large wildfire burning in New Jersey being sent our way with tonight's wind and low cloud cover," Upper Darby Professional Firefighters said on Facebook.

Closer to the site of the fire in Gloucester County, New Jersey, the county's emergency management team estimated the smell of smoke could linger for as long as three days.

"If you see or smell smoke near your home, [the wildfire] may likely be the cause," Gloucester County Emergency Management said.

In Clementon, Camden County, the borough Office of Emergency Management shared that residents reported ash was falling in some areas.

The Hockessin, Delaware Fire Company said "heavy smoke and a strong burning odor" were impacting New Castle County this morning.

Philadelphia air quality today impacted by smoke

The smoke and ash were impacting the air quality readings across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Friday night and into Saturday.

Readings from Airnow.gov, a federal website tracking air quality conditions, showed a swath of the region with "hazardous" air. This is the most serious rating on the air quality index for ozone and particle pollution. The rating was due to high levels of PM2.5, particulate matter less than or equal to 2.5 microns in width. Due to their small size, PM2.5 particles are capable of traveling into the deepest parts of the lungs.

Under hazardous air quality conditions, everyone is urged to stay indoors and reduce their activity outdoors as much as possible. And anyone, especially those with respiratory conditions, should stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and monitor air quality alerts for updates.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said an update on the fire was coming at 8:30 a.m.