Chance of showers Wednesday in Philadelphia, clearing up for July 4 weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

Philadelphia picked up nearly an inch of rain Tuesday, and we'll continue to add a bit more to the bucket during the first half of the day on Wednesday, keeping the shower chance in the region through midday. A good opportunity to turn the sprinklers off and give your water bill a bit of a rest.

Once the front clears, Thursday will be hot and sunny with a high near 90. A secondary front could touch off a pop-up storm in the afternoon, but then we'll usher in slightly cooler and drier air into the region just in time for the holiday weekend. If we do get a few storms on Thursday, there is a chance that some could be strong to severe, as we are currently in a Level 1 risk area (marginal)

Friday looks fantastic for July Fourth with seasonable warmth and not much humidity. Great conditions for fireworks viewing!

CBS News Philadelphia

High pressure will linger through the weekend over the region with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s and comfortable dew points in the low to mid 60s. It's shaping up to be a nice holiday weekend, with no weather issues expected to impact your plans on the Fourth of July!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Clouds, a.m. shower. High 85, Low 72.

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 90, Low 71.

Friday: Fabulous Fourth! High 86, Low 68.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 65.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 90, Low 70.

Monday: Scattered storms. High 91, Low 75.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High 88, Low 74.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast