Tuesday's Phillies vs. Padres game in Philadelphia postponed due to weather

Tonight's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to inclement weather in the city and the surrounding region.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday. The first game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and the second for 6:15 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Tuesday's game can use them for Wednesday night's 6:15 p.m. game.

Tonight's game was scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. due to the postgame fireworks display. The Phillies said they'll have a fireworks celebration after Wednesday night's game.

The Phillies said that because of the doubleheader, the team had to cancel the Nemours Children's Health Kids Run the Bases promotion originally scheduled for the 1:05 p.m. game.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for today due to the threat of severe weather in the Philadelphia region. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area until 9 p.m. The area is also under a flash flood watch.

The Phillies won the series opener Monday night as Zack Wheeler stole the show from Bryce Harper, who returned after missing more than 20 games with a right wrist injury. Wheeler struck out 10 Padres in eight shutout innings. Philadelphia beat San Diego, 4-0.

Harper was 0 for 2 with a walk in his return to the Phillies' lineup Monday.

Before the game, Harper said his wrist feels "way better" than it did when the Phillies placed him on the 10-day injured list on June 6.

"I didn't think that I was going to take any other steps forward in terms of feeling better or anything like that," Harper said. "I thought that we were kind of at a standstill of it feeling the same the last couple of days. And from BP to live and things like that, it kind of gave us the same results each day. So I thought today was a good one."