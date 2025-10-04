Sunny, warmer in Philadelphia region this Saturday, great weather for the Phillies, Eagles. Here's the forecast.

High pressure remains our dominant weather feature and will stick around for a few more days before moving east.

Temps will go back up, and low 80s are expected this weekend, even mid-80s by early next week.

No rain is in sight until at least Wednesday of next week.

This also means that the weather will be great for the Birds and the Phils! No Jacket needed for the first Pitch on Saturday, but once the sun goes down, you may need that sweatshirt.

We are still monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics, one near Florida with a 10% chance of development and another near the Tradewinds with now a 50% chance.

Neither is looking huge, but we will keep you posted. If either becomes named, it will be Jerry.

While the tropical season still has two months left, we are past the peak of the season with no landfalling systems so far. Fingers crossed this trend continues.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Warm, sunny. High 81, Low 52.

Sunday: Sunny. High 83, Low 54.

Monday: Warmer. High 82, Low 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 62.

Wednesday: Showers. High 70, Low 66.

Thursday: Cooler. High 66, Low 50.

Friday: Nice & mild. High 71, Low 49.

