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Philadelphia 76ers' VJ Edgecombe named to 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe was named to the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team on Wednesday night. 

Edgecombe became the 15th player in franchise history and the first since Ben Simmons in the 2017-18 season to earn First Team All-Rookie honors.

Edgecombe joined Dallas' Cooper Flagg, Charlotte's Kon Knueppel, San Antonio's Dylan Harper and Memphis' Cedric Coward on the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team. Edgecombe, Flagg and Knueppel were each unanimous selections.

Edgecombe was also a finalist for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, but that went to Flagg. 

While Philadelphia's season ended in ugly fashion with a sweep in the second round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks, Edgecombe was one of the team's bright spots. 

In the regular season, Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, averaged 16.0 points and shot 43.8% on 3-pointers in 75 games. He also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals. Edgecombe finished the regular season in the top three among rookies in points, field goals, 3-pointers, steals and minutes played. 

In March, Edgecombe scored a career-high 38 points in a 139-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Edgecombe's other 30-point-plus performance in the 2025-26 season came against the Oklahoma City Thunder in March, when he scored 35 points in a 123-103 loss.

During the NBA All-Star weekend, Edgecombe was the MVP of the Rising Stars event.

Edgecombe became the first Sixers rookie to have 1,000 points and 125 3-pointers since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson did it in the 1996-97 season. Edgecombe was also the NBA's only rookie to record 100 steals and 100 3-pointers this year, and the third first-year player since 2010-11 to accomplish the milestone. 

Edgecombe had a historic NBA debut for the Sixers, breaking records held by Iverson and LeBron James, along with scoring the most points in a debut since Wilt Chamberlain's 43 in 1959 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Edgecombe, along with All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, are both key pieces of Philadelphia's core heading into 2026-27 season and beyond.

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