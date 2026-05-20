Philadelphia 76ers' VJ Edgecombe named to 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe was named to the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team on Wednesday night.

Edgecombe became the 15th player in franchise history and the first since Ben Simmons in the 2017-18 season to earn First Team All-Rookie honors.

Edgecombe joined Dallas' Cooper Flagg, Charlotte's Kon Knueppel, San Antonio's Dylan Harper and Memphis' Cedric Coward on the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie First Team. Edgecombe, Flagg and Knueppel were each unanimous selections.

Edgecombe was also a finalist for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, but that went to Flagg.

While Philadelphia's season ended in ugly fashion with a sweep in the second round of the playoffs against the New York Knicks, Edgecombe was one of the team's bright spots.

In the regular season, Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, averaged 16.0 points and shot 43.8% on 3-pointers in 75 games. He also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals. Edgecombe finished the regular season in the top three among rookies in points, field goals, 3-pointers, steals and minutes played.

In March, Edgecombe scored a career-high 38 points in a 139-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Edgecombe's other 30-point-plus performance in the 2025-26 season came against the Oklahoma City Thunder in March, when he scored 35 points in a 123-103 loss.

During the NBA All-Star weekend, Edgecombe was the MVP of the Rising Stars event.

Edgecombe became the first Sixers rookie to have 1,000 points and 125 3-pointers since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson did it in the 1996-97 season. Edgecombe was also the NBA's only rookie to record 100 steals and 100 3-pointers this year, and the third first-year player since 2010-11 to accomplish the milestone.

Edgecombe had a historic NBA debut for the Sixers, breaking records held by Iverson and LeBron James, along with scoring the most points in a debut since Wilt Chamberlain's 43 in 1959 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Edgecombe, along with All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, are both key pieces of Philadelphia's core heading into 2026-27 season and beyond.