Sixers' VJ Edgecombe named finalist for 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Award

Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe has been named a finalist for the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He was named a finalist Sunday alongside Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg and Charlotte Hornets forward Kon Knueppel.

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 75 games in his rookie season. He also shot 35.4% from 3-point range. Edgecombe earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors in March after averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 13 games.

Allen Iverson, Ben Simmons and Michael Carter-Williams are the only Sixers players to win the Rookie of the Year Award.

Edgecombe had an incredible debut for the Sixers in a 117-116 win over the Boston Celtics in the season opener. He broke records that were held by LeBron James and Iverson.

Edgecombe's 34 points were the most in a Sixers debut since Iverson's record of 30 points in 1996. The rookie's 14 points in the first quarter were the most points scored in the first quarter of an NBA debut, which broke the record James set in 2003 with 12.

Edgecombe's 34 points were also the third-most ever by a rookie in an NBA debut behind Frank Selvy's 35 points in 1954 and Wilt Chamberlain's 43 points in 1959 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

In March, Edgecombe scored a career-high 38 points in a 139-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Edgecombe's other 30-point-plus performance in the 2025-26 season came against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he scored 35 points in a 123-103 loss in March.

During the NBA All-Star weekend, Edgecombe was the MVP of the Rising Stars event.

Edgecombe and the Sixers were crushed by the Celtics Sunday, 123-91, and now trail Boston 1-0 in the first-round best-of-seven-series. He scored 13 points and had three rebounds and three assists in the loss.

Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday night.