VJ Edgecombe breaks record held by LeBron James in Philadelphia 76ers debut

VJ Edgecombe's NBA career has just started, but he's already off to a hot start. The Philadelphia 76ers' rookie guard scored 14 points in the first quarter, which broke LeBron James' record for most points scored in the first quarter of an NBA debut.

James made his debut on Oct. 29, 2003, vs. the Sacramento Kings and scored 12 points in the first quarter. About 22 years later, that record now belongs to Edgecombe.

Edgecombe passed the four-time NBA champion Wednesday night in his debut against the Celtics at TD Garden with 14 points.

VJ Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball over Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter of a game at TD Garden. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick out of Baylor University, was doing it all for the Sixers in the first quarter. Along with his 14 points, Edgecombe had two assists and drained three 3-pointers. At one point in the first quarter, Edgecombe scored 10 straight points for Philadelphia.

Two of Edgecombe's 14 points in the quarter came on a dunk midway through the quarter. With Xavier Tillman guarding him, Edgecombe realized he had a mismatch and blew by the Celtics forward for a dunk where Boston forward Jaylen Brown made a business decision on the play.

When the Sixers picked Edgecombe, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said they viewed him as a player with All-Star potential. So far, he's looking the part.

After Philadelphia's season opener vs. the Celtics, fans will get a chance to see Edgecombe play in the team's home opener against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.