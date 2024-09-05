VP Harris staying in Pittsburgh while preparing for debate with former President Trump

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be arriving in Pittsburgh this afternoon and is set to call the Steel City home for the next several days.

Today's visit for Harris comes just days after being in town for a Labor Day campaign event alongside President Biden. It was their first joint campaign event since Biden dropped out of the presidential race and Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

The vice president is expected to remain in Pittsburgh from this afternoon through Tuesday, when she will travel to Philadelphia for a presidential debate with former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia.

Trump, the Republican nominee for president, has made numerous trips to Pennsylvania this year, including a rally last week in Johnstown and a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz visited Pittsburgh on Wednesday, getting milkshakes with his daughter Hope, and checking out sunflowers at a Fayette County farm.

Vice President Harris will be back in western Pennsylvania again next week after the presidential debate. Harris and President Biden will pay their respects at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.