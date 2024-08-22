Harris to say in DNC speech she'll campaign and govern "on behalf of all Americans"

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to officially accept the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday and will frame the upcoming election as an opportunity for the nation to "chart a new way forward."

Harris will deliver remarks to close out the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, during which she's expected to share her life story about being raised by a single mother in California and about what motivated her to become a prosecutor.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past," she'll say, according to excerpts of her speech. "A chance to chart a new way forward, not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans."

Harris' acceptance speech caps not only the four-day convention, but a whirlwind first four weeks of her presidential campaign, which launched after President Biden announced he would be ending his bid for reelection. Harris quickly announced her own White House run and earned endorsements from Mr. Biden, the Obamas, the Clintons and a slew of other key figures in the Democratic Party.