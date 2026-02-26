Tyrese Maxey becomes Philadelphia 76ers' all-time leader in made 3-pointers, passing Allen Iverson

Tyrese Maxey passed NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Thursday night to become the Philadelphia 76ers' all-time leader in made 3-pointers.

Maxey entered the game vs. the Miami Heat with 882 3-pointers made and needed four to pass Iverson, who made 885 3-pointers in 12 seasons with the Sixers.

Maxey hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game with less than two minutes left in the first quarter to give the Sixers a 31-28 lead and set the franchise record. On the next possession, Maxey hit his fifth 3-pointer of the night as he finished the first quarter with 20 points.

It took 375 games in his Sixers career for Maxey to pass Iverson — and the former University of Kentucky guard will only add to that total to separate himself as his career continues. Iverson made 882 3-pointers in 722 games with the Sixers.

The closest active player on Philadelphia's roster to Maxey is Joel Embiid, who made 572 3-pointers entering Thursday's game vs. the Heat. The former MVP ranks sixth on the Sixers' all-time list. Former Sixers forwards Robert Covington (724), Kyle Korver (661) and Tobias Harris (575) rank third, fourth and fifth on the list.

Maxey, 25, is having a career season with the Sixers as the team enters a pivotal stretch to try to return to the playoffs.

Maxey is averaging career highs in points (29.1), assists (6.7) and rebounds (4.1). He's also shooting 37.5% on 3-pointers entering Thursday night's game. His 29.1 points per game rank first on the Sixers and tied for fourth in the NBA with Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown.

For the first time in his career, Maxey was named a starter in the All-Star Game earlier this season. It was the second time he received All-Star honors, with the last coming in the 2023-24 season.