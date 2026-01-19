Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey named starter in 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was named a starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles next month. Maxey becomes the first Sixers guard since Allen Iverson in 2010 to be selected as a starter.

Maxey will start alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) on the East.

The 25-year-old is having a career season for the Sixers, posting career highs in points (30.3), assists (6.7), rebounds (4.4), steals (1.9) and blocks (1.0). He's one of three players in the NBA and the only one in the East to average at least 30 points and 6 assists.

He's the eighth youngest player in franchise history to be named an All-Star Game starter and the first guard to be named a starter since A.I. in 2010. Iverson returned to the Sixers for the 2009-10 season and was selected by the fans as a starter. The Hall of Famer didn't play because his daughter, Messiah, was sick.

Maxey is third in the NBA in scoring and is the only player in the association this season with at least 1,000 points, 250 assists and 70 steals. He's scored at least 20 points in his first 21 games of the season, has at least 20 points and six assists in 25 games and has four 40-plus point games. He set a career high with 54 points against the Bucks on Nov. 20.

On Dec. 30, Maxey joined Iverson as the only players in franchise history to reach 800 career three-pointers.

The 2026 All-Star Game nod is the second in Maxey's career.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15, at the Intuit Dome in LA.