Sixers to honor Allen Iverson and the 2001 Eastern Conference champs this weekend

Like the 1993 Phillies or the 2004 Eagles, the 2001 Philadelphia 76ers are best known for what didn't happen. They fell short of a championship, but the team still holds a special place in the hearts of Philadelphians.

In 2001, behind MVP Allen Iverson, the Sixers went on a magical run to the NBA Finals. This Saturday, before the Sixers host the Pelicans, they'll celebrate the 25th anniversary of that iconic Eastern Conference championship.

Like many in Philadelphia, former Sixers announcer Marc Zumoff has fond memories of that season.

"I don't believe — and I'm a lifelong Philadelphian — but I don't believe that I've ever seen fan engagement like that for a Philadelphia team, pro or college, in my lifetime," Zumoff said.

There were big games and iconic performances, especially from AI.

"He was a rockstar, and he transcended basketball," Zumoff said. "He was the guy who helped to, I believe, introduce the confluence of sports and entertainment."

The man who helped shape the franchise during that time was Pat Croce. The former Sixers president says that Iverson and an elite supporting cast made for a perfect combination.

"You know that Allen Iverson, our Bubba Chuck, was the sun where all the other stars circulated around," Croce said. "And everyone knew their role. From Tyrone Hill to Eric Snow to George Lynch to Dikembe Mutombo, they all knew their role, and their role was support Bubba Chuck and let him go."

But outside of the players and coaches and Croce himself, the best part of that season was the support and drive of the city.

"That's all they care about is do your very best. It's like in Zen — how you do anything is how you do everything," Croce said. "Do it to the best of your ability when you touch the court, field, ice, whatever it is, and Philly sports fans will embrace you."