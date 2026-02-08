Watch CBS News
Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey to compete in 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Philadelphia 76ers will be represented in the 3-Point Contest. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will compete in the 3-Point Contest as part of NBA All-Star Weekend Saturday. 

Maxey will be the first 76ers player to compete in the 3-Point Contest since Kyle Korver in 2005 and the sixth player in franchise history to do so. The Sixers have never had a player win the 3-Point Contest.

Maxey was named a starter in the 2026 All-Star Game for the first time in his career in January. He also made the All-Star Game in the 2023-2024 season.

Maxey is averaging a career-high 28.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 50 games this season. He's shooting 38.8% on 3-pointers and has 26 games with at least four 3-pointers made, which is tied for the most in the NBA. Maxey's 169 3-pointers made in the 2025-26 season rank fourth in the NBA. 

Maxey is also getting closer to becoming Philadelphia's franchise leader in 3-pointers made. He's currently second with 865 and trails only Hall of Famer and Sixers legend Allen Iverson, who made 885 3-pointers in 12 seasons in Philly. 

Maxey and the Sixers will conclude their West Coast road trip Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers are 3-1 on the road trip after defeating the Phoenix Suns 109-103 Saturday night

The Sixers' final game before the All-Star break will be Wednesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena vs. the New York Knicks.

