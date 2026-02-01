Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid not named reserve for 2026 NBA All-Star Team

Joel Embiid will not be joining Tyrese Maxey in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. The Philadelphia 76ers center wasn't named a reserve for the 2026 All-Star Team Sunday night.

Was Embiid snubbed? He had a good case.

Embiid, who has been named an All-Star seven times in his career, is averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 28 games so far in the 2025-26 season.

Embiid is coming off his best month of the season in January, when he averaged 29.7 points in 14 games. He had his first 40-point performance of the season Saturday in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Instead of Embiid, frontcourt players like Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, who played at Roman Catholic in Philly, and New York Knicks center Karl Anthony Towns and others made the cut.

The last time Embiid was named to the All-Star team was in 2024, but he didn't play in the game due to an injury. He wasn't named an All-Star in 2025 after a year that was riddled with injuries.

With Embiid not being named an All-Star, he will have some extra time to rest for the remainder of the season ahead of a playoff push.

The Sixers will begin a West Coast road trip Monday night at the Los Angeles Clippers as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, which would put them in the playoffs, just ahead of the Play In Tournament.

Philadelphia will be without forward Paul George for the road trip after he was suspended for 25 games for violating NBA's anti-drug policy. He will be eligible to return on March 25, when the Sixers host the Chicago Bulls.

