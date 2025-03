Mixed reactions to President Trump in Philadelphia for the NCAA men's wrestling championships It was a big night in South Philadelphia where the Wells Fargo Center hosted the NCAA wrestling championships. Wyatt Hendrickson from Oklahoma State beat Olympic champion and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson from Minnesota. Hendrickson saluted President Trump who came to Philly to see the matches in person. Ray Strickland reports why fans believe his support is helping grow the sport.