Philadelphia Eagles "enthusiastically accepted" invitation to White House after Super Bowl win, official says

The Philadelphia Eagles "enthusiastically accepted" an invitation to visit the White House following their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, a White House official said Monday. An Eagles spokesperson confirmed the invitation and said the team is working with the White House on scheduling a date and logistics.

The Eagles dominated the Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, as the Birds' defense sacked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times and forced three turnovers.

A couple of weeks after the win, President Trump said he would invite the Eagles after rumors spread of their declining an invitation.

"They will be, we haven't yet but we will be," Mr. Trump said last month. "I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they'll be extended that invitation... We'll do that right away. We're going to do it sometime today. They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them."

The invite was a change in tune from Mr. Trump the last time the Birds won the Super Bowl.

Mr. Trump canceled their visit in 2018 after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl due to the dispute over protesting during the national anthem. Several members of the 2018 Eagles, including Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, and Brandon Graham, previously said they would not attend the White House ceremony.

Sources told CBS News Philadelphia at the time that "less than a handful" of players signed up to meet with the president.