How did Philadelphia vote in the presidential election? Here's what to know.

Donald Trump won the presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris early Wednesday morning and outperformed his 2020 election totals in Philadelphia in his third time running for the White House.

Trump, now the president-elect, won Pennsylvania over Harris with 50.4% of the vote as of Wednesday night, according to CBS News data.

Trump won the battleground state's 19 electoral college votes back after he lost Pennsylvania to President Biden in the 2020 election.

Here's how Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs in Philadelphia voted in the 2024 presidential election.

Philadelphia election results in 2024 presidential election

Voting in Philadelphia is divided into divisions and wards across the city. The divisions are grouped into 66 wards across the city in every neighborhood from Eastwick in Southwest Philly to Holmesburg in Northeast Philadelphia.

Out of Philadelphia's 66 wards, Trump won five. The rest went to Harris, who got 551,845 votes in Philly compared to Trump's 141,203 as of Wednesday night, according to city data.

Data from the Philadelphia City Commissioners shows results by ward the 2024 presidential election. City of Philadelphia

Trump won five wards: the 26th in South Philly; the 45th in parts of Port Richmond and Bridesburg; and wards 58, 63 and 66, all in Northeast Philly.

Trump got the most votes in Philadelphia in the 58th ward. He got 57.10% of the vote with 12,133 total votes compared to 41.37%, or 8,790 votes for Harris.

Trump increased his voting total in Northeast Philly in the 2024 election. City of Philadelphia

Trump got his second most votes in Philadelphia in the 66th ward with 11,970, which is located in Northeast Philly and borders Bucks County.

While Harris beat Trump in Philadelphia, he out-performed the number of votes he got in 2020 against Mr. Biden.

Trump increased his total number of votes in Philadelphia from 132,870 in 2020 to 141,203 as of Wednesday night in the 2024 race.

In 2020, Trump only won three wards in Philly -- the 26th, 58th and 66th.

How did Trump do against Harris in the Philadelphia suburbs?

The Trump and Harris campaigns each spent considerable amounts of time in Philadelphia and the city's four surrounding counties leading up to the 2024 election.

Although Trump only won one county out of the five, he was able to get enough votes in southeastern Pennsylvania to win the state decisively.

Votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, but if Trump's lead holds, he would become the first Republican presidential nominee to win in Bucks County in over 35 years. The last time a Republican presidential candidate carried the county was President George H.W. Bush in 1988. Unofficial election results posted by the Bucks County Board of Elections online show Trump beat Harris in the county by just 512 votes.

Meanwhile, Harris won Delaware, Montgomery and Chester Counties, but Trump increased his voting numbers in each county surrounding Philadelphia compared to the 2020 election, according to the state's unofficial results.

Unofficial voting results from the 2024 election in Montgomery County.

Voting results from the 2020 election in Montgomery County between Trump and Biden.

Trump saw the biggest increase in votes in Montgomery County. Harris won the county with 309,521 votes (60.8%) as of Wednesday night, while Trump got 193,958 votes.

That's 8,419 more than his 185,460 votes he got in 2020. Mr. Biden received 319,511 votes in Montgomery County in the 2020 election.