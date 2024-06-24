Trump making Philadelphia a priority as 2024 election nears

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at Philadelphia as the 2024 election nears.

On Saturday, Trump rallied at Temple University in the deeply Democratic city that's been a frequent stop for President Joe Biden. Trump has had an increased presence in the city during this campaign cycle.

"They both historically have had success in Pennsylvania, and they both recognize that the road to 270 votes in the electoral college really has to go through Pennsylvania," said Andrew McGinley, who is the vice president of Committee of Seventy, a nonprofit that advocates for an effective government and better elections.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Temple University in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

But the rally isn't the only way Trump has pushed his visibility in Philly this year.

In February, Trump attended SneakerCon in the city. Earlier this month, the Trump campaign opened its first office in Holmesburg. That same night, a Republican congressman held an event pitching Trump to Black voters.

"I would imagine he's trying to pull some votes and maybe turn out some new votes," McGinley said.

Even Mr. Biden's supporters said they have noticed Trump's increased presence.

"I see now he's trying to get the Black voters to come and vote for him," said Kishma Williams, who lives in the city's Carrol Park section. "I do see that."

"He's doing what you're supposed to do if you want to try to win the election," said Henry Nesbitt, who's from West Philly.

Experts said Trump winning in Philadelphia would be "historic," but that he may not have to win the county to win the state. Four years ago, Mr. Biden topped Trump by more than 466,000 votes in Philadelphia.

But he only won the state by a little more than 80,000. Experts say even a little movement toward Trump in Philly could prove impactful.

"The margins of victory are probably going to be small," McGinley said. "So one candidate changing some minds or getting some new votes to turn out could make a big difference."

Mr. Biden certainly hasn't forgotten Philadelphia, though. He's visited the city at least five times this year. But supporters said they think he needs to be doing even more.

"I think Biden needs to do a little more," Williams said. "I think he needs to come out a little more. And also the vice president, I haven't seen her as much as she should."