Day 2 of Truist Championship in Philadelphia features rainy conditions for golfers, fans

It was a cold and rainy second day of the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course, but the conditions didn't stop thousands of fans from experiencing the world-class golf event.

Brian Breter and his wife, Sharon, said it was their first time visiting the golf course. They say the experience has been great despite the weather.

CBS Philadelphia

"The rain stops and then it gets worse, and then it gets windy, but the golf is still great and it's fun to watch," said Sharon Breter.

"It's a beautiful course," Brian Breter said.

The Truist Championship is the first time the Philadelphia Cricket Club is hosting a PGA Tour event.

It gave fans a chance to see some of their favorite golfers up close and personal. It also offered some great views to enhance the fan experience.

FLOURTOWN, PHILADELPHIA - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reads his putt on the sixth green during the second round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 9, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

"Pretty exciting that this is their first ever PGA event that they're hosting, and it gets to be my first as well. We're having a great day even despite the rain," said Kate Ternove.

The tournament was also kid-friendly, which made it an easy choice for Brooks and Gianni Jackey's mom to bring them.

"It's cool. I like it and I had fun," said Brooks Jackey about the championship.

Gianni agreed, "I had a lot of fun. It was great to be here. And I got to see my favorite golfer, Rickie Fowler."

Fans say the past two days of the championship have been great. They're hoping for better weather on the weekend.