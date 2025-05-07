Rory McIlroy speaks highly of Philadelphia region's golf courses before Truist Championship

Philly is the center of the golf universe as the Philadelphia Cricket Club hosts the Truist Championship this week.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy won this event last year, and he spoke highly of the region and its courses.

"Philadelphia is one of the best places in the U.S. for golf," McIlroy, the four-time Truist Championship winner, said. "There's so many great courses around here. We're playing the PGA at Aronimink next year, the US Open in '30 at Merion. There's a lot of great golf in this area."

Xander Schauffle — the third-ranked player in the world — also spoke highly of the Delaware Valley.

"Philly has some good fans," Schauffle said. "They're into a lot of other sports. I've heard there's a good number of people coming out this week, hopefully the weather stays away and it's like today, that would be awesome."

While the best in the world will be followed by many this weekend, all eyes were on Eagles legend Jason Kelce on Wednesday. He teamed up with Ireland's Shane Lowry in the Truist Pro-Am.

"It was incredible," Kelce said. "Not only watching him play, but he's just got one of those personalities that's fun to be around. It was a good time."

Another Lowry was also in the house — Sixers guard and Philly native Kyle Lowry played in the Pro-Am as well.

"I'm just out here to have a good time and represent the city of Philadelphia very well," Lowry said.

But this weekend is all about the fans, like the Sykes brothers from York, Pennsylvania. They were excited about seeing the pros up close

"When we went under the rope, it felt cool when that we got a signature from one of the best players," Palmer Sykes said.