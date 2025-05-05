Who's playing the 2025 Truist Championship? Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler among committed players

The 2025 Truist Championship is set to bring some of the biggest names in professional golf to the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course this week.

Typically played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, the PGA Tour signature event moved to the historic Philadelphia-area venue in 2025 because Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship from May 12-18.

Play kicks off on Wednesday, May 7, with the Truist Championship Pro-Am before the first official round of competition starts on Thursday. The fourth and final round will be on Sunday, May 11. The third and fourth rounds will be broadcast on CBS News Philadelphia and Paramount+.

Here's a look at which players, and past Truist Championship winners, are slated to play in this year's tournament.

2025 Truist Championship Field

Four-time winner and defending champion Rory McIlroy committed to playing in the Truist Championship just days after he completed a career Grand Slam with his win at the Masters. Since then, a number of other big-name pros committed to the field, including nine of the 10 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking:

Rory McIlroy (No. 2)

Xander Schauffele (No. 3)

Collin Morikawa (No. 4)

Justin Thomas (No. 5)

Ludvig Åberg (No. 6)

Hideki Matsuyama (No. 7)

Russell Henley (No. 8)

Viktor Hovland (No. 9)

Maverick McNealy (No. 10)

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has not committed to playing.

Other former Truist Championship winners on the card include Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Jason Day, Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler and Lucas Glover.

Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Wyndham Clark, and Patrick Cantlay are among the other ranked PGA Tour players competing this week.

The full list of 72 players competing this week is posted on the Truist Championship website.

Jason Kelce, Kyle Lowry to play alongside pros at Truist Championship Pro-Am

During Wednesday's Pro-Am competition, which includes both amateur and PGA Tour professionals, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Sixers point guard Kyle Lowry are set to make special appearances.

According to Truist Championship organizers, teams competing in the Pro-Am will be made up of three amateurs and one professional player. Information on exactly how Kelce and Lowry will participate in the Pro-Am has not yet been released.