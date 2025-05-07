Hundreds of volunteers keeping Truist Championship running at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Philly athletes like Jason Kelce, Kyle Lowry take part in Pro Am at Truist Championship

For the first time ever, the prestigious Truist Championship is being held at the historic Philadelphia Cricket Club — and it's off to a strong start, thanks to a dedicated team of volunteers.

More than 1,700 volunteers have arrived from 21 states and other countries like Canada and Norway. There are even 200 from Charlotte, the tournament's former home.

Their mission is to help pull off one of the biggest golf events the region has ever seen.

On Wednesday morning, volunteers got to work right away, from picking up their uniforms to getting assignments. Many are hoping to get a close-up look at top-tier players, while others will be directing fans and setting up signage along the course.

Tournament Services Specialist Rachel Goetz just came off managing 3,200 volunteers at the PGA Championship in Kentucky.

Goetz says even with half that number here, the dedication is the same.

"They want it to be a big hit. They want the players to be happy," Goetz said.

These volunteers prove to be vital in the success of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Club Director Jim Smith recommends checking out the 18th green but also encourages exploring the full course and watching up-and-coming players up close.

If you need help, just look for the purple shirts.

The volunteers are ready to help make this tournament one to remember.