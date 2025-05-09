Truist Championship, Chris Stapleton, Lung Force Walk, Kelly Clarkson, more to do in Philadelphia this weekend

An exclusive look as crews ready the historic Wissahickon Course for PGA’s Truist Championship

Another work week in the books means it's time for another weekend events guide. With the Truist Championship underway at Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course, the action has already begun! Plus, we're talking A-list country, R&B and pop performers as the Philadelphia area gears up for a busy summer concert season.

Lung Force Walk at the Philadelphia Zoo

CBS News Philadelphia is proud to partner with the American Lung Association in Pennsylvania for its annual Lung Force Walk on Saturday at the Philadelphia Zoo. The event celebrates and supports those living with lung disease while honoring the memory of those lost to lung cancer. Money raised through the Lung Force Walk supports lung cancer research and education.

The best part is, there's still time to sign up for the walk! Plus, anyone participating in the walk will have all-day access to the Philadelphia Zoo. The walk starts at 9 a.m., but festivities begin at 7:30 a.m.

Truist Championship

The 2025 Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon course is underway and will wrap Sunday.

The Truist Championship brought some of the biggest names in professional golf to the Philly region. Nine of the 10 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking, including Masters champion Rory McIlroy, will compete in the tournament.

The Truist Championship is typically played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the PGA Tour signature event moved to the historic Philadelphia-area venue in 2025 because Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship from May 12-18.

Tickets for May 9 start at $150. Prices increase on May 10, starting at $357. For May 11, prices start at $280.

Kelly Clarkson at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fresh off the release of her new single, "Where Have You Been," Kelly Clarkson heads to the Jersey Shore for a pair of back-to-back shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

The Grammy-winning singer will take the stage on May 9 and 10.

Tickets for Friday's show start at $177.95.

Chris Stapleton, George Strait & Parker McCollum at Lincoln Financial Field

Nothing says summer quite like a country concert in the Philadelphia area. And now, three country kings are coming to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, ready to get fans in the summer spirit and excited for the start of an action-packed concert season in our area.

Country legend George Strait will be joined by 11-time Grammy Award-winner Chris Stapleton, alongside Parker McCollum, who is currently having a moment in the genre. With a lineup this stacked, country music fans are sure to have the time of their lives. Tickets to see Stapleton, Strait and McCollum this Saturday evening start at $84.65.

Showtime is 5:45 p.m. Oh, and don't forget your cowboy hats.

Lil Sas at Helium Comedy Club

Harry Settel, aka Lil Sasquatch from Barstool Sports, is heading to Sansom Street this weekend, headlining five shows from Thursday to Saturday. Lil Sas is back at Helium Comedy Club once again, bringing the flavor from his shows, "Son of a Boy Dad" and "The Yak."

After performing one show Thursday night, Lil Sas will take the stage for two shows, both Friday and Saturday night. The first show is at 7:30 p.m. and the second is at 10 p.m. for both nights.

While tickets are sold out for his Friday night shows and his early show Saturday, there's still availability for the 10 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets to see this Barstool fan favorite Saturday at 10:00 p.m. start at $35.99.

MMRBQ 2025 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Want this weekend to rock? You should probably head over to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, for none other than the MMRBQ 2025. That's right, 93.3 WMMR's MMRBQ 2025 is ready to bring the house down with a day of vibes that rock fans won't be able to get enough of.

This year's lineup includes Alice in Chains, Three Days Grace, Mammoth WVH and Dorothy. During the day, the general admission portion of the concert includes Dead Poet Society, Octane, Return to Dust and Fat Mezz. Plus, the Preston & Steve Side Stage will have live band karaoke featuring SideArm and Jacky Bam Bam with a DJ set!

Doors to this all-day affair open at noon, and the music starts at 1 p.m. Tickets to the MMRBQ 2025 at Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion begin at $40.50.

Funk Flex Weekend R&B Concert at Bally's Atlantic City

Funk Flex with friends has a stacked up lined up of hip-hop and R&B artists this Mother's Day weekend.

The weekend R&B concert will be at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino on Pacific Avenue on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

The featured artists are Robin Thicke, Jon B, Honey BXBY and Girlfriend. Hosted by Lenny Green and Mia Belle with additional appearances from DJ Funk Flex, DJ Bobby Trends, DJ Ty Boogie, DJ Fastlife, DJ C-Lo, DJ S1 and DJ Smoove Ski.

On Friday, registration is at 4 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. On Saturday, registration is at 2 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the R&B concert Friday and Saturday are free, but a two-drink minimum is required.

"I'm super excited about partnering with Bally's Atlantic City to bring such an amazing special Mother's Day weekend event!" said Funk Flex in a news release about the event. Funk Flex also noted, "New York Hot 97 and 107.5 WBLS will be giving away VIP passes to the event."

Rittenhouse Square Spring Fine Craft Show

One of Philadelphia's greatest charms is its love of outdoor, community-driven gatherings. It's an inclusive culture that allows different customs to mingle and overlap, living up to the city's nickname, the City of Brotherly Love.

And this weekend, it's Rittenhouse Square's turn as 18th and Walnut streets transform into a vibrant gallery.

The biannual Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns with more than 140 juried artisans offering a mix of art in all mediums. From jewelry and woodwork to digital art and photography, guests can browse their way through one of William Penn's original five public squares.

The show runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's free and open to the public, rain or shine.

Surrounded by historic townhouses, don't miss your chance to get lost in the art in the heart of one of the city's most elegant neighborhoods.