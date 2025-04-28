Hundreds of volunteers celebrate before 2025 Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club

The 2025 Truist Championship is just a week and a half away from arriving at the Philadelphia Cricket Club for the first time, and on Sunday, hundreds of volunteers gathered to celebrate their upcoming roles in the PGA Tour event by joining each other at Topgolf in King of Prussia.

More than 1,700 volunteers from 21 states and three countries have signed up to help run the event. On Sunday, hundreds met face-to-face, swung clubs and shared food during a special party organized to thank them for their service.

The volunteers — ranging in age from 13 to 86 — will assist with everything from tracking scores and transporting players to greeting fans and selling merchandise. Claudia Gangemi, a self-described "golf mom," is one of them.

"I want the players to be able to have a very organized championship and the people at home to watch — so being a volunteer and organizing — have it come all together, that's what I'm here for," said Gangemi.

Gangemi's 14-year-old daughter, Emma, is among the youngest volunteers and will serve as a standard bearer, carrying score signs for players throughout the course. She said she's excited to learn from the pros by observing how they handle challenges on and off the course.

"I think I'll learn how they can cope with things on and off the course and how they deal with their feelings," she said.

Organizers said Sunday's celebration was intended to show gratitude and build excitement before the hard work begins.

"Today is all about appreciating our volunteers — giving them a big thank you ahead of all of their hard work," said Rachel Goetz, a tournament services specialist for the Truist Championship. "They're willing to do anything to make this tournament a success."

For many volunteers, the tournament is also a chance to showcase the region on a national stage.

"Philadelphia is a beautiful city — it's a great place to come," said volunteer Mary Bell, who will assist with merchandise sales during the tournament.

Travis Rhodes, regional president for Truist in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, said Truist is very proud to be a sponsor.

"When you have this much excitement and this much joy that a community has around sports, a city that is steeped in history — just like we're seeing at the Philly Cricket Club — it's something that we are very excited for," he said.

Since its inception in 2003, the Truist Championship has generated more than $30 million for local and regional charities. Past champions include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and Rickie Fowler.