What is the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?

Hot and humid conditions continue Sunday in Philadelphia with possible storms

This summer in Philadelphia has ushered in humid temperatures along with a flurry of severe weather. So far, the severe storms our region has seen have damaged homes, downed trees and power lines, and knocked out neighborhoods' power for days at a time.

But the severe weather isn't going anywhere just yet. And while it can be overwhelming to have so many different kinds of weather push alerts being sent to your phone, it's important to stay weather aware to keep yourself and your loved ones prepared and protected during any severe threat.

The Greater Philadelphia region has seen multiple tornado warnings pop up during these severe weather events. But a tornado warning can easily be confused with a tornado watch. With storms back in the forecast, we're clearing up the confusion and breaking down the differences between the two.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch means the conditions are favorable for a tornado to form, like possible rotation in the atmosphere.

A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms (thunderstorms that have winds of 58 mph or higher and/or produce hail 1 inch in diameter or larger) and tornadoes are possible in and near the designated watch zone, according to the National Weather Service.

This does not mean a tornado will occur; rather, people should watch out because one could happen. A watch means people in the affected area should be on the lookout for further developments, like a tornado warning.

What is a tornado warning?

A tornado warning is the next step.

This warning means a tornado has been spotted or detected on weather radar, and people in the affected area should take shelter. According to the NWS, a tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent.

What to do during a tornado warning

Make sure you have a safe space in mind in case a tornado warning is issued in your area.

Our NEXT Weather team and the NWS recommend the following steps:

Steer clear of doors, windows and outside walls.

Go to the basement or an interior room of your home. If you don't have a basement, go to an interior closet or a bathroom that doesn't have windows. The goal is to be in the most interior part and the lowest part of your house, if you can. Once you're in place, crouch down and protect your head to ensure it's safe from any debris that could fly in.

Avoid windows and open areas as debris could fly around.

If you go outside after the tornado has passed, use caution because power lines and trees could be down, and sharp debris could be scattered from the storm.

The NWS says you should also put as many walls between you and the outside as possible when a tornado is possible. The actual sound of a tornado could be concealed by rainfall, or it could come at night. For this reason, the NWS says you shouldn't wait until you see or hear the tornado; be prepared and take action beforehand.

If you're outside during a tornado, find shelter in a ditch or stay in your car and protect your head. The NWS also advises against seeking shelter under a highway overpass because wind speeds can increase underneath them due to a tunneling effect.

The NWS has an extensive list of tornado safety tips available on its website.