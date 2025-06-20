Tips on how to file an insurance claim for storm damage

Helpful tips on how to file a insurance claim for storm damage

Many people are dealing with damage from downed trees caused by Thursday's severe weather – that means dealing with insurance.

No matter what you're dealing with, starting the process as soon as possible is key, and that starts with documentation.

Take as many photos and videos as you can for your insurance company.

If necessary, take steps to prevent any further damage, like covering broken windows or tarping up a damaged roof.

Save your receipts. Many policies reimburse for out-of-pocket expenses related to the claim, like paying for a tarp or lodging.

When it comes downed trees, where they ultimately fall makes all the difference. If a tree falls in your yard, but doesn't hit anything, that's likely on you to pay to clean it up.

But if the tree falls on your house, that's a claim with your insurance company for removal and repairs to your home.

Now, if your tree falls on your neighbor's house, then it's your neighbor's homeowners' insurance policy that's going to be responsible.

If it's your car that was damaged in the storm, as long as you have comprehensive coverage, you'd file that claim with your auto insurance.

One thing to keep in mind after a storm is the scammers. The Better Business Bureau warns that they might pose as a utility repair worker or an insurance adjuster.

Never pay money up front if someone shows up at your door, and never share your policy details with anyone until you verify who they're with.

Do you have a money question, a consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share? Email InYourCorner@cbs.com.