The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: July 3-7

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, a Kingsessing community was rattled after a mass shooting left five dead and two others injured, severe weather in the region prompted alerts and damaged property and residents across the Philadelphia area celebrated the Fourth of July.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Kingsessing mass shooting suspect

A mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section left five people dead and two others injured by gunfire Monday night.

The suspect in the Kingsessing mass shooting was arraigned on five murder counts Wednesday. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is not only charged with murder but also faces other charges in the shooting.

Carriker appeared virtually from jail to face over two dozen charges, including the murder counts. A judge denied bail, ensuring Carriker will remain in jail until the next scheduled court appearance, which will be a preliminary hearing that is set for July 24.

The victims in the mass shooting were 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis, 15-year-old Daujan Brown and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday near 56th Street and Chester Avenue in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood on the city's southwest side.

Two children were also injured in the shooting, according to police, and are in stable condition.

One family said they're dealing with a lot of pain and anger.

"I'm gonna miss that beautiful smile," the victim's sister said. "I really am."

It's been a heartbreaking week for Josephine and Jasmine, whose brother Joseph Wamah, Jr., was one of five people killed in Kingsessing.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that the dealer who sold guns to the person involved in a mass shooting in Kingsessing "should be sued until they're out of business."

"Any day that something like this happens, it's a tragic occurrence," Kenney said before Tuesday's Fourth of July Celebration of Freedom Ceremony.

Police said Carriker had two ghost guns during the shooting -- an AR-style rifle and 9mm. The alleged shooter was also wearing a bulletproof vest, had multiple magazines and a police scanner, according to police.

The City of Philadelphia is suing two manufacturers of "ghost guns" after the mass shooting in Kingsessing this week.

Philly's lawsuit against Nevada-based company, Polymer80, and Pennsylvania-based company, JSD Supply, seeks an injunction so the companies will stop selling to customers in the city.

READ MORE: Accused Philadelphia mass shooter had 2 "ghost guns," police say. What are they?

Multiple remembrance ceremonies were held on different blocks to honor the lives lost from Monday night's shooting as police try to figure out why it happened.

Residents are making a stand. They won't the violence that is plaguing Philadelphian take them down.

Strong storms force July 4th postponements, damages

Severe weather threats put some of the weekend's Fourth of July events on pause.

Strong storms swept through New Castle County in Delaware, where a big tree branch fell, damaging several cars.

It might have seemed like a routine rainstorm last, but the wind was strong enough to knock a tree branch down onto five parked cars. The owner of one of the cars describes the sound of the branch snapping off and crashing down.

"It was just like a big boom," Michael Allen said. "Kind of like a gunshot."

A possible tornado touched down in New London Township in Chester County at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the tornado.

There were multiple funnel clouds reported from Sunday's storms.

Thousands hit Welcome America for fireworks, concerts

Thousands celebrated the Fourth of July in Philadelphia, as America's birthplace celebrates 247 years. From the parade to free events on The Parkway, America's birthplace was decked out in red, white and blue.

The Wawa Welcome America event was temporarily paused for about two hours due to the threat of inclement weather, but the concert and fireworks eventually resumed on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway once the storms moved out.

The delay led to some confusion among attendees, but those who stayed were excited to see headliners Ludacris and Demi Lovato.

"The show goes on and I'm ready for Ludacris baby," Kendra Williams said.

After the music, the crowd sat back and watched the fireworks - a colorful finale to cap off Independence Day in Philadelphia.

As many Americans were celebrating freedom, 34 people from 20 countries became U.S. citizens in a special Fourth of July naturalization ceremony in Camden.

Aboard the most decorated battleship in the Navy's history and to the sound of the Star-Spangled Banner, 34 immigrants' journeys to U.S. citizenship are officially complete on Battleship New Jersey.

It was a moment Akhil Verma from India has taken a decade to achieve.

"I came here for a job and fell in love with this country and never wanted to go back," Verma said.

Families returned for the Narberth July Fourth Celebration in Narberth Park for the second year after a pause because of the COVID pandemic.

The diaper race was one of the biggest draws at the event. Babies crawled from one parent to another while an announcer called the competition over a bullhorn. One baby crawled out of bounds.

"It's in the wrong direction," the announcer joked.