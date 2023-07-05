Mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section: What we know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An armed person wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section Monday night, killing five people and injuring two children, police said.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, but the shooting has left the community on edge.

Here's what we know so far:

Who is the shooter?

The identity of the alleged shooter remains unknown at this time.

City officials remained tight-lipped Tuesday at a press conference about the identity of the suspect but did say the person is 40 years old.

Have charges been filed?

charges have yet to be filed in connection to the deadly incident, but the suspect remains in police custody.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said he expects charges to be filed Wednesday when the suspect is due in court. He added the alleged shooter will face multiple counts of murder.

RELATED: Kenney slams gun dealers after Philadelphia mass shooting: "sued until they're out of business"

Who are the victims?

The shooting claimed the lives of five people ranging from 15 to 59 years old:

20-year-old Lashyd Merritt

29-year-old Dymir Stanton

59-year-old Ralph Moralis

15-year-old Daujan Brown

31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr.

Two juveniles -- a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old – were both injured by gunfire and placed in stable condition, according to police.

How is the neighborhood impacted?

Neighbors and relatives mourned the victims Tuesday. A vigil and balloon release was held for Brown.

Merritt was on break from work and trying to get something to eat when the shooting happened, his girlfriend Breyana Burnett told CBS News Philadelphia's Kerri Corrado.

"He didn't deserve this. He deserves the world," she said.

Witnesses said the shooting rattled the neighborhood, and happened as people were outside enjoying a summer night over the holiday weekend.

"People outside, people eating water ices. Nobody's expecting to just come outside and somebody just walking around shooting people," neighbor Ameer Barber said.

We also spoke to a witness who said he helped people as they ran from the gunfire Monday night.

What's the motive? What led up to the shooting?

The exact motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during Tuesday's presser "we currently have no reason to believe that there are additional suspects or an ongoing threat to the community that relates to this incident."

Police were called to the 1600 block of South 56th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a person with a gun and an active shooting situation.

RELATED: Scanner audio reveals chaotic scene of Philadelphia mass shooting

While officers were helping victims at that location, they continued to hear gunshots at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, Outlaw said.

Officers eventually found the suspect and a foot chase followed. The suspect was armed with an AR-style rifle, a 9mm handgun, multiple magazines and a bulletproof vest while wearing a ski mask, according to police.

Police said the suspect was firing their weapon at officers during the chase, and authorities took the alleged shooter into custody without incident in the rear alley of the 1600 block Frazier Street.

What happened to the second person taken into custody?

Police said Monday night that two people were taken into custody, but one of them was released on Tuesday.

The other person taken into custody had a gun and returned fire in the direction of the suspect armed with the AR-style rifle, police said.

Krasner said the second person's actions were done in self-defense.

RELATED: Remembrance ceremonies held for victims of Kingsessing mass shooting

"When you're under fire in a mass shooting, there are rights to protect others and rights to protect yourself," Krasner said. "Obviously, the investigation is not complete, but we are not in the practice of keeping people or holding people in custody when we don't have probable cause and when we believe their actions were lawful."

How have officials reacted?

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spoke up about gun laws Tuesday, a day after the shooting.

Kenney said the dealer who sold guns to the person involved in a mass shooting in Kingsessing "should be sued until they're out of business."

"Any day that something like this happens, it's a tragic occurrence," Kenney said.

Outlaw thanked the swift actions of officers and expressed her deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

"Such an act of violence is abhorrent and goes against everything we stand for in this community. I too, would like to take a moment to recognize the valor of our courageous officers," Outlaw said.

The Kingsessing shooting and other shootings around the country over the holiday weekend sparked a statement from President Joe Biden Tuesday.

"Over the last few days, our nation has once again endured a wave of tragic and senseless shootings in communities across America — from Philadelphia to Fort Worth, Baltimore to Lansing, Wichita to Chicago," Biden said.

He used the opportunity to call for bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and also marked one year since a shooter killed seven people and injured dozens more at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Gun violence hits other cities on July 4 weekend

The shooting in Kingsessing happened days after a mass shooting in Baltimore wounded 30 people and killed two.

The victims in the Baltimore shooting were between 13 and 32 years old.

Late Monday night, a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, left three dead and eight others injured.