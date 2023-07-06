Accused Philadelphia mass shooter had 2 "ghost guns," police say. What are they?

What are ghost guns and how are they made?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia is suing two manufacturers of "ghost guns" after a mass shooting left five people dead and rattled the Kingsessing neighborhood this week. Police said the accused shooter, Kimbrady Carriker, was armed with two "ghost guns" during the deadly shooting.

Philly's lawsuit against Nevada-based company, Polymer80, and Pennsylvania-based company, JSD Supply, seeks an injunction so the companies will stop selling to customers in the city.

Ghost guns are guns made from different parts, usually without serial numbers that are difficult or impossible for law enforcement to trace.

Local group Ceasefire applauded the suit Thursday.

"Gun manufacturers are ignoring public safety laws with deadly consequences. While we can't bring back the people lost due to their fatal game, the court can save the next life by finding these companies liable. We look forward to the City of Philadelphia and Giffords Law Center proving their case in court, holding Polymer80, Inc and JSD Supply accountable, and sending a strong message to all gun manufacturers that they are not above the law," Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFirePA, said in a statement.

Garber said he's fighting to make sure these kits are treated as any other firearm.

"That they're traceable, that you get a background check before you can buy them. And if we do that, we will save lives," he said.

A peace walk will be held Wednesday night at 56th Street and Chester Avenue in Kingsessing, just days after the mass shooting.

What is a ghost gun?

Around the region, law enforcement groups have reported increases in seizures of ghost guns. In 2022, the Camden County Police Department was on track to seize a record number.

"They've pretty much become more popular because it's the equivalent, the best way to describe it is buying a model car kit," Camden County Police Lt. Christie Sarlo said in October.

CBS News reports ghost guns can be assembled from parts purchased online, or even 3D printed with designs and guides available on the web. The guns might only run the purchaser a few hundred dollars for materials.

Last year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a rule change effectively regulating unfinished guns and kits the same as finished firearms. Under the rule, those kits and parts are also required to have serial numbers.

Law enforcement said ghost guns are becoming a bigger problem in Philly every year.

In the lawsuit, Philadelphia police said they recovered 12 ghost guns in 2018. That number jumped to 575 last year.

"We're not able to trace the firearms back to who purchased them, and we're not able to identify the sources of who is putting firearms illegally out on the streets," Charles Doerrer, the assistant special agent in charge of the ATF in Philadelphia, said.

How is a ghost gun assembled?

Neil Zubaty, a special agent with the ATF in Philadelphia, showed CBS News Philadelphia a readily available ghost gun online kit. It comes with drill bits, pins and other items needed to assemble the gun.

"In order to finish this, you drill three holes in the jig on each side of the firearm and you would mill these blocks, these rail blocks," Zubaty said.

Once that's done, Zubaty said you can attach a slide and barrel – both of which can be bought online or in any gun shop. And if you know what you're doing, the entire process can move quickly.

"I know people that have done it in under 20 minutes. The entire thing, to this. the first time I did it, it was the only one I had, I didn't want to mess it up, it took me about an hour," Zubaty said.