Remembrance ceremonies held for victims of Kingsessing mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Fourth of July in Philadelphia was marred by a horrific crime.

On Tuesday, authorities released the names of the five people killed and detailed the quick thinking actions of officers during a time of utter chaos.

Multiple remembrance ceremonies were held on different blocks to honor the lives lost from Monday night's shooting as police try to figure out why it happened.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 59-year-old Ralph Moralis, 15-year-old Daujan Brown and 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr.

All five were shot and killed Monday night in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were also shot but they survived.

Friends and family are overcome with grief and shock.

"He didn't deserve this. He deserves the world," Breyana Burnett, Merritt's girlfriend, said.

Burnett says Merritt was on his break from work and was trying to get something to eat when he was shot on 56th Street.

"For someone to take him from he and he didn't do anything at all to deserve this. I can't imagine and I still can't face the fact that he is gone," Burnett said. "I never met someone like him. He cared for everyone around him. He showed me what love was, you know."

Nearby, red and black balloons lined the street for a vigil for Brown.

As multiple families grieve their loved ones, investigators say the 40-year-old shooter is in custody. The suspect was arrested wearing a bulletproof vest and ski mask, had multiple magazines, a scanner, an AR-15-style rifle and a 9mm handgun.

"What happened in our Kingsessing neighborhood was unimaginably disgusting and horrifying," Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

The accused shooter is expected in court on Wednesday. The suspect will face a number of charges, including murder.