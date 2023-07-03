Watch CBS News
Local News

Tornado touched down in New London Township, Chester County

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

NEW LONDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A tornado touched down in New London Township in Chester County at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. 

There have been multiple funnel clouds reported from this storm. The size, strength and path of the tornado is unclear at this time.   

CBS Philadelphia chief meteorologist Bill Kelly and meteorologist Andrew Kozak are tracking the storms on our stream above.   

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

First published on July 2, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.