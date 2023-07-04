Welcome America temporarily paused, Benjamin Franklin Parkway evacuated due to weather threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands are celebrating the Fourth of July in Philadelphia, as America's birthplace celebrates 247 years. From the parade to free events on The Parkway, America's birthplace is decked out in red, white and blue.

The Wawa Welcome America event has been temporarily paused due to inclement weather, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet just after 5:30 p.m.

Temporary pause in Welcome America programming due to inclement weather. If you’re on the Parkway, please make your way safely to nearest exit. Updates to follow. — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) July 4, 2023

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway was evacuated as a precaution.

🚨 ATTN #Philly: Due to approaching weather, there will be a temporary pause in the event . If you’re on the Parkway, please make your way safely to the nearest exit. pic.twitter.com/As98WokeK4 — Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) July 4, 2023

Despite the celebrations, safety remains a priority for city leaders during the holiday events as many came out for the free Wawa Welcome America concert and fireworks show Tuesday night.

"It's the home of the celebration. We're originally from Kentucky and they don't do anything like this there," Larry Vannasdall said.

The parade not only brings out hundreds to celebrate America's birthday along Market Street but hundreds also participated in the event, from floats to marching bands and everything in between.

Lines for the free Wawa Welcome America Concert started well before headliners Ludacris and Demi Lovato were set to take the stage. Many found a spot to wait in the shade before the gates opened.

"We celebrate every year. It's a tradition for me and my husband, and we really enjoy it," Deidre Granger said.

The Grangers came with their lawn chairs, ready for a long night ahead. They said there's no place like Philly to celebrate.

Welcome America's free concert, featuring Demi Lovato and Ludacris, starts on The Parkway at 7 p.m., with fireworks to follow.

Part of this year's security includes having all guests come to 20th Street at Logan Square to enter through a secure checkpoint. It's one of several changes after last year's Fourth of July Parkway celebrations turned to chaos.

"Just here to have a grand old time with my mom, friends later on," said Luis Gonzalez, who braved the heat alongside dozens of others waiting until gates opened.

Lataha Mcnair came with her kids, although they ditched her for the shade while she saved their front-row spot in line.

The Philly native comes every year, and from experience, she knows to come early and come prepared, which means having lawn chairs, snacks and even an umbrella ready to go.

"If I don't get here two to three hours prior to the performances opening, I'm gonna be in the back and I'm only going to see the silhouette of the people performing," she said.

Throughout the day, an increased presence could be seen around the city.

At the Salute to America Independence Day Parade, officers were stationed along Market Street, while others patrol the area on bikes.

On The Parkway, city garbage trucks blocked intersections near the secure checkpoint. Police told CBS News Philadelphia earlier this week that the secure checkpoint, plus a fenced perimeter, are new this year after two officers were injured by stray bullets during last year's fireworks show.

"Just the fact that they are checking everybody's stuff. I feel safe," Mcnair said.

"I'm not worried," Gonzales added. "You shouldn't be paranoid about being in Philly."