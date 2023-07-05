Sisters of Philadelphia mass shooting victim, Joseph Wamah, Jr., speak out: "I don't understand"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The wounds from Monday's mass shooting are still fresh in Kingsessing. Family members of the victims are still coping with the loss of their loved ones as questions remain as to why this tragic shooting happened.

One family said they're dealing with a lot of pain and anger.

"I'm gonna miss that beautiful smile," the victim's sister said. "I really am."

It has been a heartbreaking 48 hours for Josephine and Jasmine, whose brother Joseph Wamah, Jr., was one of five people killed in Kingsessing Monday night.

"I don't understand how someone could do this to my brother," Josephine said. "Like, he -- I really love him. "

Josephine said her brother was like a second father to her, who always pushed her to be better.

The sisters said they'll miss his sense of humor, but his true passion was in his art.

"You could feel all the energy. Everything he was saying in his body, you could feel it on top of the canvass. That's how deep it was,"

The sisters spoke at the Salt and Light Church, which is just two blocks from the scene of the shooting.

Pastor Sean James said the apparent random nature of the shooting spree has shaken the entire neighborhood.

"If you go out on the street right now, there is both fear that exists in the community right now, but also a lot of pain," Pastor James said.

It's why the church is opening its doors Wednesday night for a community vigil as it looks to bring people together to help them heal from this tragedy.

"Give folks an opportunity in fellowship together -- to cry, to vent, to discuss, to pray, and to offer one another encouragement," Pastor James said.

The vigil at Salt and Light Church on 58th and Chester streets will start at 7 p.m. Pastor James said the vigil is open to everyone in the community, regardless of faith or background.