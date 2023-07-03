Strong storms force Philadelphia July 4th events postponements, damages cars in DE

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Severe weather threats put some of this weekend's Fourth of July events on pause, but there's hope for calmer conditions Monday as the Independence Day celebrations continue.

Families from all over come to Philadelphia to celebrate July 4th, and a gospel concert featuring Vanessa Williams has always been a big draw. People are going to have to pack up those lawn chairs again and pray for great weather.

Wawa Welcome America canceled Sunday's gospel concert at Independence Hall after forecasts of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds. The event was planned for 6 p.m. on Day 14 of the festivities.

CBS News Philadelphia

Every year, the concert draws crowds from all over.

While some were disappointed, others felt the concert will happen all in God's timing.

"We don't know what God got in store for us, so maybe we need to come back tomorrow," Henry Moore of Southwest Philadelphia said. "He might have something special. It give you peace, it give you joy, it give you happiness."

The gospel concert was rescheduled for 8 p.m. Monday.

"It was just like a big boom"

Strong storms swept through New Castle County in Delaware overnight, where a big tree branch fell, damaging several cars.

It might have seemed like a routine rainstorm last night, but the wind was strong enough to knock this tree branch down onto five parked cars.

The owner of one of the cars describes the sound of the branch snapping off and crashing down.

"It was just like a big boom," Michael Allen said. "Kind of like a gunshot."

Allen and his girlfriend Tanayjah Thomas are surveying the damage after a fallen tree branch hit both of their cars outside their home at the Paladin Club Condominiums in New Castle County.

"I was crying. I don't know," Thomas said. "I was just like, I just parked my car there and then that happened."

The front and back windshields are shattered on Thomas' Nissan Sentra.

Allen's Toyota Camry was scratched and dented.

"I think my car got it the worst," Thomas said. "I think it's totaled."

Allen works as a bricklayer.

Thomas is a certified nursing assistant.

Both are taking the day off to deal with this, ahead of July 4.

"I had a lot of plans for the holiday," Allen said. "Now my only plan is to get a rental car and get this tree off my car."

The owner of the Cadillac says this is the second time this has happened.

She says another branch fell off the same tree five years ago, hitting her car and several others.

"I think the apartment complex should keep more maintenance up on these trees," Thomas said. "They're overgrown, they're huge."

Allen has full coverage, but Thomas says she only has liability insurance and will likely have to pay out of pocket for the damage.

She has this advice so others can avoid the same ordeal.

"If it's a storm coming. Do not park underneath a tree," Thomas said. "Do not park underneath a tree. Oh my gosh! Don't do it.:

The couple says this could have been worse.

The fallen branch is heavy, and they're grateful no one was hurt.