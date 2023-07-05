Young people keep Fourth of July tradition going in Narberth

Fourth of July tradition keeps going in Narberth

NARBERTH, Pa. – Families returned for the Narberth July Fourth Celebration in Narberth Park for the second year after a pause because of the COVID pandemic.

The diaper race was one of the biggest draws at the event. Babies crawled from one parent to another while an announcer called the competition over a bullhorn. One baby crawled out of bounds.

"It's in the wrong direction," the announcer joked.

It was part of the Narberth July Fourth Celebration. Sean Monihan passed on his own holiday legacy to his baby girl, Madison.

"Maddie, did you know that Daddy won this race 37 years ago?" Monihan said.

Narberth Park welcomed even more event veterans, like 15-year-old Oskar Ohora. He joined his first July Fourth Narberth Celebration when he was a toddler.

"It was one of our favorite things growing up, so we decided to keep the tradition going," Ohora said.

Families have been celebrating here since 1942. Thirteen-year-old Boy Scout Lyla Mellon said she loves volunteering for July Fourth.

"It's fun, because everyone gets to have this experience. It's kind of nice, because it's a smaller community, and everyone kind of knows each other," Mellon said.

Narberth's Mayor Andrea Deutsch hoped young people will add more family fun for years to come.

"I love seeing the young generation grow and learn and be part of traditions that they will carry on to their kids," Deutsch said.

Twenty-year-old volunteer Ellie O'Keefe did her part by painting faces at the same booth launched by her late grandparents.

"The tradition isn't a tradition if it's not continually passed down. I think it's great to keep kids in the community involved in this environment," she said. "That's what Narberth is all about."

The fireworks fly over Narberth Park at 9:15 p.m.