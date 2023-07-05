Kingsessing mass shooting suspect, Kimbrady Carriker, arraigned on 5 murder counts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The suspect in the Kingsessing mass shooting was arraigned on five murder counts Wednesday.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is charged with five counts of murder and other charges in the shooting.

At 1 p.m., officials, victim support groups, religious leaders and community members will hold a news conference in the neighborhood to discuss the office's response to the shooting.

Carriker appeared virtually from jail to face over two dozen charges including the murder counts. A judge denied bail, ensuring Carriker will remain in jail until the next scheduled court appearance, a preliminary hearing set for July 24.

Shots rang out in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Neighbors said residents were out enjoying the evening when suddenly they were running from gunshots.

The shooting killed 15-year-old Daujan Brown, 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt, 29-year-old Dymir Stanton, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah, Jr. and 59-year-old Ralph Moralis.

Police said Carriker was found with an AR-style rifle, a 9mm handgun, a bulletproof vest that held multiple magazines and a police scanner.

They were arrested without incident after a chase led officers to a rear alley on the 1600 block of Frazier Street. Police said there is no link between the alleged shooter and the victims, and the 40-year-old appeared to be shooting aimlessly at people. At least 50 shots were fired, authorities said.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the officers who responded helped stop more lives from being lost.

"Had it not been for their bravery, had it not been for their courage, we may have seen more lives lost out there," she said this week.

The shooting has sparked calls from officials to change gun laws. Later on Wednesday, Philadelphia officials including Mayor Jim Kenney are expected to hold a news conference to address a lawsuit being filed to address gun violence in the city.

Kenney previously said gun dealers who provide guns to mass shooters should be "sued until they're out of business."

According to 60 Minutes, AR-style rifles are used by many mass shooters. The weapons fire high-velocity rounds that can destroy organs.

Police have not said where Carriker got the rifle used in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.