Fourth of July 2023: Naturalization ceremony in Camden helps 34 immigrants become citizens

Fourth of July naturalization ceremony held in Camden on Battleship New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- As many Americans are celebrating freedom, 34 people from 20 countries became U.S. citizens in a special Fourth of July naturalization ceremony in Camden.

Aboard the most decorated battleship in the Navy's history and to the sound of the Star-Spangled Banner, 34 immigrants' journeys to U.S. citizenship are officially complete.

People from 20 different countries around the world united in their love for America on the nation's 247th birthday with the backdrop of America's birthplace in the distance.

Each person was held high, proudly taking the oath of allegiance and receiving their certificate of citizenship, marking the beginning of a pursuit of the American dream.

It was a moment Akhil Verma from India has taken a decade to achieve.

"I came here for a job and fell in love with this country and never wanted to go back," Verma said.

Verma says this country gave him career opportunities in the tech industry that weren't available to him in India.

America is also where he met the love of his life, his wife, Jaspreet, who was there to witness the momentous occasion.

"Freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, being able to do anything that I want to pursue in my life, that's what America is all about," Verma said.

This week, there will be over a 100 naturalization ceremonies across the country, welcoming more than 5,000 new citizens to America.