Philadelphia's Broad Street Run, Cinco de Mayo, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, other things to do this weekend

Whether you're lacing up your sneakers, dusting off your lightsaber or just in it for the tacos, this weekend in Philly is coming in hot. The big-ticket events include the Broad Street Run on Sunday morning and a Monday night set from Kendrick Lamar and SZA in South Philly. Now, add in that Star Wars Day (by the way – May the fourth be with you) is also on Sunday, and Cinco de Mayo falls on Monday, and you've got yourself a weekend for the ages.

We've got you covered on what not to miss. Here's our weekend guide.

Independence Blue Cross Broad Street

According to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run's website, more than 40,000 runners are expected to flood Broad Street at sunrise on Sunday for the nation's largest 10-mile road race. While it's too late to sign up to run, you can join the fun by cheering for runners as they make their way down Broad Street. Spectators will line sidewalks, porches and overpasses to cheer as runners — elite athletes, first-timers and costumed joggers alike — pass by.

The herculean course begins right outside Central High School and barrels straight through the heart of the city, ending at the Navy Yard. This year, family and friends can track runners' progress in real time.

The USA Track & Field-sanctioned event kicks off at 7 a.m., and city officials warn of major road closures and SEPTA detours starting early that morning.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour at the Linc

Coming off of what some would call an incredible run after the Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick and SZA will be in Philadelphia for the Grand National Tour at Lincoln Financial Field.

The former labelmates are coheadlining the stadium tour at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 5, also known as Cinco de Mayo.

Tickets range from $150 to over $586, the fees aren't included.

Lamar and SZA also have more Grammys under their belts, with Lamar sweeping all five categories, including Record and Song of the Year for "Not Like Us." SZA won her fifth Grammy for Best R&B song with "Saturn."

Lamar also leads the most nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards with 10.

Not able to go to the show? You can still be part of the experience with the SZA's NOT BEAUTY pop-up. The pop-up experience will debut three signature lip glosses and the pop-up is only at the U.S. dates of the Grand National Tour.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival 2025

Rittenhouse Square turns into a car-free playground for the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival from noon to 5 p.m. — rain or shine.

Walnut Street, from 15th to 19th streets, and parts of 18th Street will close to traffic, allowing visitors to stroll, shop and sample food from some of the city's top restaurants, including The Dandelion Pub, Butcher and Singer, and a.bar.

Expect live music, sidewalk dining, and a taste of what the organizers call "accessible luxury" in one of Philly's most stylish neighborhoods.

Mt. Airy Day

If you live in the Mt. Airy neighborhood, you already know what's happening this weekend. Mt. Airy Day is set to rock Germantown Avenue this Saturday, with a raindate of Sunday.

The street festival was originally intended to unite East and West Mt. Airy residents on both sides of Germantown Avenue. The historic festival continues to be a beacon of unity and neighborhood celebration for residents and local businesses. This year's entertainment lineup includes DJ Big Cuz, performances by StoneAge, Yoni & Friends, Sons of the 215, Elle Gyandoh & The John Doe Band, JustJonavin and Friends, Expressions of Soul and Alfie Polite Trio. Food vendors and over 100 non-food vendors will be available on-site for guests to peruse.

Mt. Airy Day kicks off on Germantown Avenue from Johnson to Upsal streets at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Darkness Rises, a Star Wars-themed haunted house in Manayunk

A power once thought to be galaxies away just got a whole lot closer. To kick off Star Wars Day on May 4, the Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk transforms into a haunted galaxy with "Darkness Rises," a Star Wars-themed haunted house.

For one night only, navigate a twisted journey through the Force — but don't expect Jedi heroics to save you here. Doors open at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $32, while VIP admission offers skip-the-line access at $47.

The haunted house runs until 9:15 p.m.

Kristin Chenoweth with the Philadelphia Orchestra

Tony and Emmy-award winning singer and actress, Kristin Chenoweth, is bringing her Broadway-level talents to the Kimmel Center this Saturday night. The original Glinda, along with her signature sparkle, will grace the stage with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Marian Anderson Hall on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m.

Secure your tickets to see this theater favorite. Prices start at $69.

String Band Parade down Haddon Ave.

The streets of Haddon Township will look like those of Philadelphia this Sunday as the third annual String Band Parade marches its way into South Jersey. Fans of the iconic New Year's Day Mummers Parade will be pleased as the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association is set to once again fill the streets with great joy and music. The parade will feature food vendors, games and other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The String Band Parade down Haddon Ave. starts at Crystal Lake Avenue and ends at Haddon Square and will run from 1-3 p.m. Here's a look at last year's celebration!

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace at Dilworth Park

Nothing works up an appetite for shopping like a nice stroll through Center City. The Philadelphia Marketplace kicks off Friday, bringing more than 20 vendors to Dilworth Park every Friday and Saturday through June 28.

This year, shoppers can browse booths selling everything from vintage clothing and accessories to handmade jewelry and collectibles.

The Marketplace will also celebrate the classics and all things retro with the "Vintage Marketplace" weekend takeover from May 30-31 and once again on June 27-28.

Once you've put your wallet away, head over to the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink, which will be open during marketplace hours, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Block Party at El Chingón

If you're still standing by Sunday afternoon, Cinco de Mayo celebrations are expected to spill into streets, patios and beer gardens across the city, with custom martini options and countless other specials.

In South Philly, El Chingón, a 2024 James Beard Award finalist, throws its third annual block party from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The fiesta promises food, "killer margs," and live entertainment.

BADBADNOTGOOD at Franklin Music Hall

The Canadian jazz ensemble will be bringing all the vibes this weekend in Philadelphia before the Cinco de Mayo festivities take over.

BADBADNOTGOOD will be at the Franklin Music Hall, formerly known as the Electric Factory, for The Mid Spiral Tour.

They are also bringing along soulstress Baby Rose. They share an EP called "Slow Burn" that was released in April 2024.

The doors at the venue on North 7th Street open at 7 p.m., and the show is expected to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, with fees not yet included.