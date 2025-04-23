Kendrick Lamar leads 2025 American Music Awards nominations. See the list of nominees.

Will Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" triumph at the American Music Awards?

The 2025 American Music Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, with Kendrick Lamar — who already has three AMAs — leading with 10.

Post Malone has eight nominations, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey have seven nominations each.

Taylor Swift — the winningest artist in AMA history — was nominated in six categories this year, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album.

Beyoncé is in the running for Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Country Album and Album of the Year.

First-time nominees include Doechii, Jelly Roll and Tommy Richman, among others.

The show will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and air live on Memorial Day.

Marketed as the world's largest fan-voted awards show, voting is now open in all award categories via voteAMAs.com and the American Music Awards' Instagram page. Voting closes on Thursday, May 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT, with the exception of Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the AMA's broadcast.

Nominees are based on key fan interactions, as reflected on the Billboard charts. That includes streaming, song and album sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. Measurements are tracked by Billboard and Luminate.

The American Music Awards were first awarded in 1974, and were created by Dick Clark. The AMAs this year will pay tribute to U.S. troops and veterans through performances.

Here's a look at this year's 2025 American Music Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

New Artist of the Year

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

Album of the Year

Beyoncé, "Cowboy Carter"

Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft"

Chappell Roan, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

Charli xcx, "Brat"

Gracie Abrams, "The Secret of Us"

Future and Metro, "We Don't Trust You"

Kendrick Lamar, "GNX"

Post Malone, "F-1 Trillion"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Short n' Sweet"

Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Song of the Year

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Chappell Roan, "Good Luck, Babe!"

Hozier, "Too Sweet"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Collaboration of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Marshmello & Kane Brown, "Miles on It"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, "APT."

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone, "Fortnight"

Social Song of the Year

Chappell Roan, "HOT TO GO!"

Djo, "End of Beginning"

Doechii, "Anxiety"

Lola Young, "Messy"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Touring Artist

Billie Eilish

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Favorite Music Video

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Pop Album

Billie Eilish, "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT"

Chappell Roan, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess"

Charli xcx, "BRAT"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Short n' Sweet"

Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poets Department"

Favorite Pop Song

Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"

Billie Eilish, "Birds of a Feather"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile"

Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"

Favorite Country Album

Beyoncé, "COWBOY CARTER"

Jelly Roll, "BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN"

Megan Moroney, "AM I OKAY?"

Post Malone, "F-1 Trillion"

Shaboozey, "Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going"

Favorite Country Song

Jelly Roll, "I Am Not Okay"

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, "High Road"

Luke Combs, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"

Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Eminem, "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)"

Future & Metro Boomin, "WE DON'T TRUST YOU"

Gunna, "one of wun"

Kendrick Lamar, "GNX"

Tyler, The Creator, "CHROMAKOPIA"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar, "Like That"

GloRilla, "TGIF"

GloRilla & Sexyy Red, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME"

Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Luther"

Favorite R&B Album

Bryson Tiller, "Bryson Tiller"

PARTYNEXTDOOR, "PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)"

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U"

SZA, "SOS Deluxe: LANA"

The Weeknd, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Favorite R&B Song

Chris Brown, "Residuals"

Muni Long, "Made For Me"

SZA, "Saturn"

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, "Timeless"

Tommy Richman, "Million Dollar Baby"

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

Fuerza Regida, "Dolido Pero No Arrepentido"

Peso Pluma, "ÉXODO"

Rauw Alejandro, "Cosa Nuestra"

Tito Double P, "INCÓMODO"

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny, "DtMF"

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, "Gata Only"

KAROL G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, "Tu Boda"

Shakira, "Soltera"

Favorite Rock Album

Hozier, "Unreal Unearth: Unending"

Koe Wetzel, "9 lives"

The Marías, "Submarine"

Twenty One Pilots, "Clancy"

Zach Bryan, "The Great American Bar Scene"

Favorite Rock Song

Green Day, "Dilemma"

Hozier, "Too Sweet"

Linkin Park, "The Emptiness Machine"

Myles Smith, "Stargazing"

Zach Bryan, "Pink Skies"

The full list of nominees can be viewed on the AMAs website.

The 2025 American Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.