Broad Street Run is Sunday in Philadelphia. Here's what to know about SEPTA, route map and more.

Thousands of runners will flood the streets of Philadelphia Sunday morning for the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run. About 40,000 participants are expected to take on the challenge of America's largest 10-mile road race.

It's too late to sign up to run, but you can join the fun by cheering for runners as they make their way down Broad Street.

What is the Broad Street Run route?

The Broad Street Run starts in North Philadelphia at North Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue.

Runners will travel south on Broad Street to the finish line in the Navy Yard at South Broad Street and Farragut Avenue. They'll pass City Hall on the west side.

Broad Street Run

The starting area is located on the Central High School Field grounds at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue.

Refreshments, a family meeting area, lost and found and bag check pickup will be in the finish line area at the Navy Yard.

What time does the Broad Street Run start?

The wheelchair races are scheduled to start at 6:55 a.m.

Elite athletes and the first wave of runners start at 7 a.m.

The athletes in the other corrals will begin every 3 to 5 minutes after that.

Participants who want to move to a slower corral than the one they were assigned are free to do so. They can request to move to a faster corral at the expo.

Broad STreet Run

Parking restrictions for the Broad Street Run

No parking will be permitted on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday.

Parking restrictions will also be in place near the starting area, along the route and in the center median of Broad Street. Cars violating parking restrictions will be relocated beginning Saturday evening.

There is no parking available in the start area. Participants can park their cars for free in the Sports Complex parking lots at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, then take the SEPTA Broad Street Line to the start area. Those parking lots open at 4 a.m.

All vehicles must be removed from the Sports Complex by 12 p.m. to prepare for the Phillies game.

Road closures for the Broad Street Run

The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m.

Broad Street from Windrim to Erie avenues will close at 6:30 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:15 a.m., according to the city.

Roads are expected to reopen as soon as they are cleared of the race.

The city expects Broad Street to reopen by noon Sunday.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Broad Street during the race, but there may be delays.

SEPTA options for the Broad Street Run

Every registered participant in the Broad Street Run can ride the Broad Street Line to the starting line for free Sunday. The starting line is between the Olney Transit Center and Logan Station.

Express trains will depart NRG Station in South Philly starting at 4:30 a.m.

Participants must show their race bib to ride for free.

Race participants can also take advantage of early morning service on the Glenside Combined Regional Rail line to Fern Rock Transportation Center and either walk to the start area or transfer to the Broad Street line.

Riders using PATCO can get on the Broad Street line by exiting at 12th/13th and Locust Street and walking to the SEPTA Walnut/Locust station at Broad and Walnut streets.

Bus detours for the Broad Street Run will start around 6:15 a.m. and will be posted on SEPTA's website. The following routes will be affected: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 63, 64, 68, 71, 75, 79, 81, 82, 124 and 125, according to SEPTA.

Regular service will resume as soon as possible after the race, SEPTA said.

If you're using a ride-hailing service after the race, there will be a designated pick-up area on 7th Street from Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue, according to the race website.

Where can I find Broad Street Run results?

Results will be available after the race at broadstreetrun.com. Runners can also find their times by scanning the QR code on their race bibs.

Weather forecast for the Broad Street Run in Philadelphia

Sunday's forecast looks dry but cloudy for the Broad Street Run. A south wind may add an additional challenge for runners. Later Sunday, we will be tracking the chance for another round of showers and storms.

The NEXT Weather team will keep you updated throughout the weekend as the forecast comes into focus.

Bib pickup, bag check and more

Runners can pick up their bibs at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center – Hall F, Friday and Saturday. The expo hours are:

Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You'll need a photo ID to pick up your bib. If you are picking up a bib for another athlete, you'll need the bib number, a note authorizing you to pick up the bib and photo IDs for both people.

Runners can check a bag at the starting area and pick it up near the finish line. There will be multiple gear buses in the starting area to collect bags, and runners can go to any of them. Runners will get a wristband to keep and one to put on their bags.

Runners should check their bags by 6:30 a.m., the race says.

Use a clear bag and put some form of identification, including your name, address, and phone number, inside it.

Gear check pickup will now be located on South 13th Street and Intrepid Avenue.

This year will mark the 46th running of the race, which started with just 1,500 runners in 1980. In 2024, more than 31,400 participants finished the race, according to the city. Independence Blue Cross has supported the event for 29 years.