Kendrick Lamar, SZA returns to Philadelphia co-headlining Grand National Tour​ at Lincoln Financial Field

California's own Kendrick Lamar and New Jersey's finest SZA are co-headlining the Grand National Tour in spring 2025 and will be making a stop at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, May 5.

The West Coast x East Coast duo will take over 19 stadiums across North America starting in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April and wrapping up in Washington, D.C. in June. The duo will also make a stop at the Hersheypark Stadium on Monday, June 16.

According to the news release, there will be an Exclusive Cash App Visa Card presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. The general on sale will start on Friday, Dec. 6 on the Grand National Tour website.

Cash App cardholders will also receive a 20% instant discount on all official Grand National Tour merch that is bought on-site at the stadium, according to the release.

This tour is coming off the surprise album of GNX that was released on Nov. 22. SZA was one of the few featured artists on the sixth album being on two songs.

The last time Kendrick Lamar performed in Philly was on The Big Steppers Tour in 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center. SZA also performed at the same arena last September for her SOS tour after the show was postponed and rescheduled. She was a co-headliner with Lizzo for the Made In America festival in 2023 but the festival was canceled because of "severe circumstances outside of production control."

For staying out of the limelight since the 2022 release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick has been outside lately putting Compton and the state of California on his back with the announcement of headlining the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

The announcement ruffled some feathers since the Super Bowl announcement came months after Kendrick and Drake's beef, which was one of the most talked-about topics of the year. This is also not Kendrick's first time performing at the halftime show, he was part of a lengthy lineup of musical greats at the halftime show in 2022 with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Kendrick and North Jersey sensation SZA are former labelmates on TDE [Top Dawg Entertainment]. The label is the home of many artists including Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q, SiR, Isaiah Rashad and recently labelmates Doechii and Alemeda.

Here are the Grand National Tour dates:

Apr 19 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Apr 26 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 09 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

May 31 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Jun 06 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Jun 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Jun 12 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jun 16 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 - Washington, DC - Northwest Stadium