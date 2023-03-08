Watch Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade on CW Philly, CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Get ready to put on your green and celebrate! Sunday, March 12, is the Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

It's been happening for more than 250 years, it's one of the oldest parades in the country, and it's a tradition so many look forward to year after year.

This year's Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade will broadcast on March 12, live from noon to 3 p.m. on our sister station, The CW Philly.

CBS News Philadelphia anchors Janelle Burrell and Jim Donovan, along with Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly will be there for all the fun! They will host the parade coverage from the reviewing stands on Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets.

More than 200 units will participate in the Parade hosted by the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association, including marching bands, Irish dancers, Irish cultural groups, Philadelphia Police and Fire Units and various divisions of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Lady's Ancient Order of Hibernians.

This year's Parade theme is "St. Patrick, Let There Be Peace". The parade route begins at 16th and JFK and then proceeds around City Hall to Market Street. The Parade ends at 5th Street with the performance area on Market Street in the historic neighborhood of the Independence Visitors Center, The Liberty Bell and Independence Hall.

CBS3 will also re-air the parade on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, starting at 9 a.m.