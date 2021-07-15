Janelle Burrell CBS Philadelphia

Janelle Burrell anchors Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at Noon along with Jim Donovan on Philadelphia's KYW-TV (CBS 3).

Prior to CBS 3, Janelle worked as a general assignment reporter and anchor for WCBS in New York City, joining the station in 2013. She was also a part of the anchor team that helped launch the station's digital channel CBS News New York.

At WCBS, Janelle contributed to the news team's coverage of major events including the Pope's visit to New York, the 2014 Super Bowl, and the terrorist truck attack on Manhattan's West Side. She also broke an exclusive investigation into an alleged cover-up within New York City's public housing system.

Janelle also has worked as a reporter at News 12 Westchester and Time Warner Cable News – Binghamton. Additionally, she worked behind the scenes at WNYW Fox 5 in New York, and MSNBC.

Janelle, a New York native, is an alumna of Penn State University, where she majored in English and minored in Biology. It's actually where she got her first taste of broadcasting, as an intern at WPSU-TV, the PBS station serving Central Pennsylvania.

In her free time, Janelle loves working with the next generation of journalists, spending time as an adjunct assistant professor at her alma mater, Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.

Janelle is very excited to call Philly home and loves exploring its great food scene!