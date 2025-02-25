Firefighters look back on battle against massive SPS Technologies blaze in Pennsylvania

Volunteer firefighters who battled the massive fire at SPS Technologies in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, are sharing their harrowing accounts.

Explosions rocked the night of Feb. 17 as a fire began at the 600,000-square-foot factory.

Sixty employees were on site, their lives on the line.

"As soon as we crested the hill near the Abington High School, you could see the smoke and the glow from the building and a tremendous amount of fire through the roof," Abington Fire Company Assistant Chief Michael Jones Jr. said.

"There was going to be no viable way for our crews without either being lost, hurt, severely hurt or possibly killed to continue to be in that building," Jones said.

The conditions were so dangerous that crews had no choice but to split up. Some fought the fire while others anchored search ropes and then went into the flaming factory to rescue trapped employees, all of whom made it out safely.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It was dark, there was zero visibility, even on a thermal imaging camera," Roslyn Fire Company Assistant Chief Vincent McGurl said.

Hours stretched into days and by Saturday, the fire was finally out.

Environmental agencies will continue to monitor the air and water in the neighborhood for any lingering chemical contamination.

Meanwhile, the charred facility remains a stark reminder of the disaster.

Though they are grateful their training prepared them for the best possible outcome, some of the firefighters said they struggle with the memories that won't fade.

"The sound of the air sucking into the building is something I don't think I'll ever forget," Weldon Fire Company Chief Keith Maslin said.