Fire at SPS Technologies in Abington largely missed stores of potentially dangerous chemicals: officials

One bright spot emerges days after the fire and explosion at the 600,000-square-foot SPS Technologies facility in Abington, Pennsylvania on Monday — flames did not reach the largest stores of volatile chemicals on the site, officials said Thursday.

There are still hotspots burning at what's left of SPS, a manufacturer of steel fasteners for the aviation and aerospace industries for more than a century. Over 60 employees were evacuated from the building Monday night when the building caught fire and there was at least one explosion.

But thankfully, most of the chemicals on the site were in a separate part of the building — one that the four-alarm fire and explosion did not reach, thanks to the efforts of dozens of fire companies from across the region, Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy said in a news conference.

Environmental agencies have been monitoring the areas around the site, and though a small amount of "chemicals of concern" was found in the adjacent Tookany Creek, that body of water is not used for drinking water.

Molloy reiterated that testing has shown no threats to air or drinking water quality.

Surrounding communities of Jenkintown, Cheltenham, Philadelphia and Glenside have seen smoke rise from the site multiple nights this week as firefighters battled cold, windy weather. Crews will still be out there trying to prevent any flare-ups, as some of the deepest parts of the building have not been reachable until other parts of the building can be demolished.

The crews on the scene met with a demolition contractor Thursday and the township's emergency manager said the demolition could start within a day or two.

SPS releases statement on Abington Township fire

Officials said SPS leadership has set up a phone and email hotline to address concerns from residents. The hotline phone number is 215-572-3326 or you can email ContactSPS@pccairframe.com with concerns.

The company released a statement Wednesday night that said in part:

"We truly appreciate the efforts of the first responders and other authorities who have worked tirelessly to keep everyone safe and to address the fire, as wekll as the messages of support from the community that we've been a part of for more than 120 years. We regret the significant impact the fire has had on our neighbors, and we will be reaching out to the community in the days and weeks ahead. ... We are working to understand the extent of the damage and its impact on our business, as well as our path forward."

The statement also encouraged residents to reach out to the phone number or email address with concerns.

Don't touch debris without protective equipment, and stay away from SPS site: officials

Debris from the explosion is still being picked up around the surrounding communities.

If you need to move debris, use personal protective equipment, Molloy said. But officials would prefer you don't touch it — call 911 and let them know.

"We'd prefer you call us and let us do that," Molloy said.

Some residents have called in but have not yet had firefighters or police respond to their home — Molloy said many have been working sleepless nights, but with all the help from other agencies, someone will get to you.

Several road restrictions around the site remain in place, with many allowing local traffic only.

Fencing and barricades, as well as "no trespassing" signs, are being set up around the site. Residents are being asked to stay away from the site and not pass the barricades.