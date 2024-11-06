Spotty showers possible in Philadelphia region Thursday, city unlikely to break dry streak

Wednesday's high temperature of 80 degrees marked yet another record in the streak of recent records. Not only was it a new high-temperature record for the day, it also marked the second latest 80+ temperature ever recorded in Philadelphia.

We started the month of November in the 80s, reaching of high of 81 last Friday. Only two Novembers in Philadelphia history have had multiple 80 degree days — November 1974 had three, and November 1950 recorded two.

The takeaway? This kind of warmth in November is very unusual.

CBS News Philadelphia

On Thursday, with a cold front nearby, a few spotty showers are possible south of the city through midday. There is a tiny chance it could deliver the 0.01 inch of rain required to end our record dry streak, but it is more likely to fizzle just like the past four fronts, leaving us dry.

On Friday, temperatures drop to the 60s under mostly sunny skies, and nice weather will be with us into the weekend with a more seasonable high of 60 on Saturday, but that may change through the day Sunday. Clouds will increase as a new system approaches from the west, and showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday. However, as has been the case over the past two months, the forecast models start out aggressive and by the time the system arrives, it may fizzle out. We'll keep you posted.

CBS News Philadelphia

We are also watching the tropics as Rafael is now a Category 2 hurricane crossing Cuba and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. We may see impacts along the Louisiana Gulf shore on Sunday but little to no impact here in the Delaware Valley.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Showers possible south. High of 76.

Friday: Nice day. High of 69, low of 47.

Saturday: Sun, seasonable. High of 60, low of 45.

Sunday: PM showers. High of 63, low of 43.

Monday: AM showers. High of 71, low of 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 66, low of 51.

Wednesday: Nice and mild. High of 64, low of 41.

