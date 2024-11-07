Roads closed in Evesham Township, New Jersey after wildfire breaks out Thursday

Roads are closed around the Black Run Preserve in Evesham Township, New Jersey, as a brush fire burns Thursday morning.

STRUCTURES THREATENED

⚠️ 50 structures threatened



RESOURCES DEPLOYED

🚒 The Forest Fire Service has responded with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews.

⚠️ A helicopter for observation is on scene. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) November 7, 2024

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says 50 structures are threatened by the blaze. Fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews are on the scene.

A small number of homes have been evacuated due to the fire, Evesham Fire Rescue said.

Images from Chopper 3 showed smoke rising from the preserve – a wooded area that features several walking trails. Flames were visible on the ground.

Evesham Township Police said the investigation is in the area of Kettle Run Road and Sycamore Avenue.

Kettle Run Road is closed between Braddock Mill Road and Sycamore Avenue.

CBS News Philadelphia

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It happened on another day of "extreme" fire danger in the state, as the region weathers drought conditions following a record-breaking stretch without rain.

Normally during the fall, leaves fall off the trees and onto somewhat moist or damp ground, NJFFS officials said in a news conference Thursday. But with the lack of precipitation since August, the dead leaves and needles are very susceptible to any source of ignition.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Officials urged caution with anything that might spark a fire, whether it's a cigarette butt, malfunctioning yard equipment that could produce sparks (like a lawnmower), or a faulty catalytic converter. Dumping ash from a campfire could also spark a blaze.

NJFFS was already responding to an active wildfire in Jackson Township, New Jersey that has been named the Shotgun Wildfire.