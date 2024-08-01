Spirit Halloween opens flagship store in New Jersey for season to thousands in attendance

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands of people gathered Thursday morning for the seasonal grand opening of Spirit Halloween's flagship store in Egg Harbor Township.

Lee Vasquez was first in line to enter the store. He came to South Jersey from Los Angeles.

"I got here about four in the morning," Vasquez said.

Jackson Digangi was number 352 in line. For him, the biggest challenge was staying cool.

"We've been here since like five [in the morning]," Digangi said. "We're like dying out here. It's so hot."

Inside the air-conditioned store, many hot-ticket items, including hundreds of costumes, props and animatronics, were for sale.

Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein said while August may feel early for Halloween, it's not for these legions of fans.

"It's just so heart-warming for us to launch the season and really deliver pure joy to this amazing group of people who came from everywhere," Silverstein said.

Thousands of people gathered in Egg Harbor Township for the seasonal grand opening of Spirit Halloween’s flagship store! See some of the cool animatronics we saw today @cbsphiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/hGLpdKVKyM — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) August 1, 2024

The National Retail Federation reported in 2023, a record 73% of people were believed to have participated in Halloween, spending $12.2 billion, an average of $108.24 per person.

"I want them to be immersed in the experience. I want them to really enjoy and understand their connection," Silverstein said. "The store's all about them, their excitement and that's why we do it."