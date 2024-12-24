Watch CBS News
Local News

How much snow did we get today? Totals from around Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley

By Alexandra Simon, Grant Gilmore

/ CBS Philadelphia

Winter weather advisory across Philadelphia area for snow, sleet, freezing rain chances
Winter weather advisory across Philadelphia area for snow, sleet, freezing rain chances 04:05

While it's technically no "white Christmas," some communities across the Delaware Valley picked up a dusting of snow and freezing rain Tuesday morning.

Areas closer to Philadelphia recorded only a trace of powder, but farther north and west in the Lehigh Valley, some spots got more than an inch as a wintry mix pushed through the region.

Snow totals for Dec. 24, 2024
Snow totals for Dec. 24, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Here's a look at the snow totals reported so far by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly:

  • Lower Mount Bethel: 1.2 inches
  • Slatington: 1.2 inches
  • Bushkill: 1.1 inches
  • New Hope: 1 inch
  • Salisbury: 0.7 inches
  • West Caln: 0.7 inches
  • Yardley: 0.5 inches
  • Berwyn: 0.4 inches
  • East Coventry: 0.3 inches

The city of Philadelphia did get a dusting of snow Tuesday, but totals for Philadelphia International Airport have not yet been reported by the NWS. For comparison, on Friday, Dec. 20, the airport reported 0.1 inches. Farther north, last Friday Allentown got 3.7 inches.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Chester, Camden, Delaware, Gloucester, New Castle, Salem, northwestern Burlington, eastern Montgomery and lower Bucks counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.