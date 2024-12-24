How much snow did we get today? Totals from around Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley
While it's technically no "white Christmas," some communities across the Delaware Valley picked up a dusting of snow and freezing rain Tuesday morning.
Areas closer to Philadelphia recorded only a trace of powder, but farther north and west in the Lehigh Valley, some spots got more than an inch as a wintry mix pushed through the region.
Here's a look at the snow totals reported so far by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly:
- Lower Mount Bethel: 1.2 inches
- Slatington: 1.2 inches
- Bushkill: 1.1 inches
- New Hope: 1 inch
- Salisbury: 0.7 inches
- West Caln: 0.7 inches
- Yardley: 0.5 inches
- Berwyn: 0.4 inches
- East Coventry: 0.3 inches
The city of Philadelphia did get a dusting of snow Tuesday, but totals for Philadelphia International Airport have not yet been reported by the NWS. For comparison, on Friday, Dec. 20, the airport reported 0.1 inches. Farther north, last Friday Allentown got 3.7 inches.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Chester, Camden, Delaware, Gloucester, New Castle, Salem, northwestern Burlington, eastern Montgomery and lower Bucks counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.