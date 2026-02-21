Snow emergency declared in Philadelphia ahead of major winter storm

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a snow emergency as a major winter storm is expected to bring near-blizzard conditions to the region. The snow emergency will take effect at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Parker and other city officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon, urging residents to plan to move their vehicles to avoid the risk of being towed and allow crews to prepare the roads before the storm arrives.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington said classes will be held virtually on Monday. Watlington said the district builds in one snow day each year and used it Jan. 26, when the region saw its biggest snowfall in a decade. As a result, classes will be held online.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said the agency has 4,000 pounds of salt and will begin treating platforms Saturday night.

Sauer said SEPTA will operate as much service as possible for as long as it is safe to do so and will adjust service operations as the storm progresses. Crews will also be on standby to respond to downed trees, wires, or track conditions.

Sauer said riders should expect significant delays, cancellations and possible service shutdowns.

PennDOT, PA Turnpike travel restrictions

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are implementing vehicle restrictions on several major highways beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday as winter weather moves into the region. Officials said speed limits may be reduced to 45 mph on affected roadways for all vehicles.

Restrictions are expected along the entire lengths of the following interstates:

I-78 entire length.

I-80 from I-81 to New Jersey.

I-81 entire length.

I-83 entire length.

I-84 entire length.

I-95 entire length.

I-283 entire length.

I-295 entire length.

I-380 entire length.

I-476 entire length.

I-676 entire length.

Route 33 entire length.

U.S. 22 from I-78 to New Jersey.

PA Turnpike I-76 from Carlisle (Exit 226) to PA Turnpike I-276.

PA Turnpike I-276 entire length.

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension I-476 entire length.

PennDOT warns that whiteout conditions and snow squalls are expected. Drivers who must travel are urged to use caution. If caught in a snow squall, drivers are asked to turn on hazard lights and reduce speed. During whiteouts, drivers should pull off the roadway only when it is safe to do so and should not stop in active lanes of traffic, which could trigger chain-reaction crashes.

Officials urged travelers to check road conditions before heading out and to allow extra time for travel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.